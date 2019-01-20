Guj man kills wife, injures minor sons, then commits suicide

A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and injured his two sons with an axe in Gujarat's district and then committed suicide by jumping in front of a train, police said Sunday.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday on a street in Miyagam village in Karjan tehsil, about 40 kilometres from here, an said.

"Balwant Raypalsinh Sindha first attacked his wife (32) with an axe and then his sons (12) and Chetan (10), grievously injuring all three. The children had intervened to save their mother. She was declared dead on arrival by medical authorities," R G of station said.

and Chetan have been shifted to Sir Sayajirao General Hospital here and their condition is serious, he added.

"Later, Sindha's body was found near the tracks close to Karjan railway station. He jumped in front of a local train. We identified his body with the help of a phone SIM card, a tattoo and the bicycle on which he had arrived at the spot," informed.

He said neighbours had told police that the couple had been married for 18 years and frequently quarrelled.

Further probe into the incident was underway, added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)