Delhi High Court reserves decision on Kejriwal's plea in defamation case

SC agrees to consider plea for probe into violence amid anti-CAA protests
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi | PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved decision on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea to quash summons in a defamation complaint against him by BJP leader Vijender Gupta.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar reserved decision on Kejriwal and deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's joint plea to quash summons against them in the complaint by Gupta.

Gupta, in his complaint, had accused Kejriwal and Sisodia of "maligning" his image by allegedly accusing him on Twitter of being part of an alleged conspiracy to kill the AAP chief.
First Published: Tue, December 17 2019. 12:10 IST

