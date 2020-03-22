JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

It's a strange way to exist: Kevin Bacon on fame

Near-total shutdown across West Bengal as people stay indoors
Business Standard

Delhi Metro services closed till Mar 31 due to coronavirus outbreak: DMRC

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Metro services have been closed till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the DMRC said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had announced that the services will be largely closed on Monday.

In a statement on Sunday, it said, "As per the latest decision, in order to fight the coronavirus outbreak, it has been decided that metro services will remain completely closed till March 31."

The services are already closed on Sunday in view of the "janata curfew".

At least 27 coronavirus cases, including a death, were reported in the national capital till Saturday night.

"The move is aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus by ensuring social distancing and encouraging people to stay at home for the time being.

"The Delhi Metro system will however continue to be powered for essential internal operational maintenance activities during this duration and security of the system will continue to be taken care of by CISF," the DMRC statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, March 22 2020. 15:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU