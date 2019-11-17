JUST IN
Delhi Metro train on Blue Line withdrawn from service due to leakage

The driver noticed the leakage which resulted in fumes, following which the train was withdrawn from service

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A metro train was withdrawn from service after a leakage issue was observed by the driver on Blue Line, official said on Saturday.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials, at 8:26 pm on Friday, leakage was reported from a train component called 'Compressed Oil Indicator' in a train going towards Dwarka from Vaishali at the Yamuna Bank Metro station.

The driver noticed the leakage which resulted in fumes, following which the train was withdrawn from service, a DMRC statement said.
