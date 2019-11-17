Delhi Metro train on Blue Line withdrawn from service due to leakage

-
-
A metro train was withdrawn from service after a leakage issue was observed by the driver on Blue Line, official said on Saturday.
According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials, at 8:26 pm on Friday, leakage was reported from a train component called 'Compressed Oil Indicator' in a train going towards Dwarka from Vaishali at the Yamuna Bank Metro station.
The driver noticed the leakage which resulted in fumes, following which the train was withdrawn from service, a DMRC statement said.
