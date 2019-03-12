Delhi min temp at 12.8C

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, three notches below normal.
The region received 0.6-mm rain on Monday night, a meteorological department official said.
The skies will be partly cloudy and the maximum temperature will be around 27 degrees. The relative humidity was 80 per cent at 8.30 am, the official said.
Monday's maximum and minimum temperatures were 28.4 degrees Celsius and 12.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.
