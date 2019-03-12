Taika Waititi to direct 'Time Bandits' series for Apple

has roped in of "Thor: Ragnarok" fame to direct the TV adaptation of 1981 fantasy film "Time Bandits".

The 43-year-old filmmaker will also co-write the pilot episode and produce the series for Apple, reported Variety.

The original film, directed by Terry Gilliam, follows the adventures of a boy named (Craig Warnock) who travels to ancient and during the Napoleonic Wars, among other times and places, in the company of six dwarves.

The movie also featured Sean Connery, David Rappaport, Kenny Baker, John Cleese, and

The film's small screen adaptation will be co-produced by Paramount TV, and

Gilliam and will also serve as producers.

Waititi's next feature film will be "Jojo Rabbit", which set to release this year. Besides this, the filmmaker will co-direct Disney+ "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian".

