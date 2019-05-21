Delhi owes Haryana Rs 100 crore in water bills: Khattar

said Tuesday the government owed his state Rs 100 crore for water supplied to the national capital since 1995.

"We have been regularly writing to government for payment but without any success, told reporters at a press conference here.

He said government officers have been taking up this issue with their counterparts during meetings.

The said is supplying 1049 cusecs of water per day to Delhi against its contractual obligation of 719 cusecs.

said a decline in the groundwater level has assumed alarming proportions at many places in Haryana and there is a need to conserve water and encourage farmers to shift from water-guzzling crops like paddy.

To encourage them, the will provide cash incentives and other benefits.

It launched a pilot project aimed at bringing 50,000 hectares in seven blocks Assandh, Pundri, Narwana, Thanesar, Ambala-1, Radaur and Ganaur under non-paddy crops, especially maize.

The farmers opting for the project will get an incentive of Rs 2,000 per acre and other benefits, Khattar said.

They will also be provided seed free of cost and the of Rs 766 per hectare will be borne by the government under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

