Delhi Police constable goes missing, probe underway

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A 50-year-old constable of the Delhi Police has been missing for the past three days, an official said Friday.

On Tuesday, Dharamvir Sharma, a resident of New Ashok Nagar, had an argument with his wife during a function following which he left his home at around 11.30 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said.

When Sharma, a constable of the 2nd battalion, did not return home till next morning, his family members lodged a complaint.

A case has been registered in the matter, Singh said, adding that police are analysing the CCTV footage of nearby areas.

Sharma's car was found abounded near a drain in New Ashok Nagar, he said.

First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 22:11 IST

