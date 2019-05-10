Delhi Police constable goes missing, probe underway

A 50-year-old of the Police has been missing for the past three days, an said Friday.

On Tuesday, Dharamvir Sharma, a resident of New Ashok Nagar, had an argument with his wife during a function following which he left his home at around 11.30 pm, of said.

When Sharma, a of the 2nd battalion, did not return home till next morning, his family members lodged a complaint.

A case has been registered in the matter, Singh said, adding that police are analysing the CCTV footage of nearby areas.

Sharma's car was found abounded near a drain in New Ashok Nagar, he said.

