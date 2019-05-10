Cong slams Modi over decline in industrial output in March

The on Friday hit out at over India's industrial production contracting by 0.1 per cent in March, saying diversion, distraction and distortion are the only tools left at his disposal.

The Congress's attack came after India's industrial production contracted by 0.1 per cent in March, the lowest in 21 months, mainly due to manufacturing sector slow down, official data showed Friday.

IIP's previous low was recorded in June 2017, when output shrank by 0.3 per cent.

"Index of Industrial Production (IIP) plunges to Negative territory at -- 0.1% (decrease). FM Sh Jaitley is busy writing Blogs, Modi ji doesn't speak a word on 'Make In India' now!" Congress's tweeted.

"Diversion, Distraction & Distortion is the only tool left at Modi ji's disposal!" he said.

