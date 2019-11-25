JUST IN
Delhi Police head constable dies after being run over by train

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A head constable of the Delhi Police died after he was run over by a train while crossing the tracks near Lodhi Colony Railway station, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening. The deceased, Badri Prasad Meena (44) was posted at the Malviya Nagar police station, a senior police officer said.

