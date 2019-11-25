JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Philippines rescues British man, wife held by jihadists

NCP, Cong, Sena will form govt in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar
Business Standard

Cong holds protest in Parliament premises against BJP's move to form govt in Maha

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday led a protest in Parliament premises against the BJP's move to form a government in Maharashtra along with the NCP.

Calling the midnight coup in which the BJP sought to form a government with Ajit Pawar a "murder of democracy", Congress leaders like Anand Sharma and Adheer Choudhury raised slogans and held placards criticising the BJP.

The protest was held in Parliament premises.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 11:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU