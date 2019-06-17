Delhi's Narender, Mumbai's Priyanka win 24-hour Stadium Run

New Delhi's Narender Ram was crowned the champion in the mens category for the second consecutive year in the fourth edition of the 24-hour Stadium Run held here.

The run, which started Saturday evening, concluded Sunday evening.

Ram covered a distance of 165.6 kilometres in the stipulated time to emerge champion in the mens category.

In the womens category,Mumbai's Priyanka Bhatt was declared the winner after she covered a distance of 151.6 kms, a issued Monday said.

In the mens category, completed a distance of 156 kms to finish second, while Devi Prashanth Suresh Shetty won the bronze medal with his feat of 153.2 kms.

In the womens category, Apeksha Shah secured the second spot with her effort of 116.8 kms.

Results: 24-Hour Run Mens category 1)Narender Ram



165. 6kms; 2) 156 kms; 3) Devi Prasanth Suresh Shetty 153.2 kms.

Womens category 1) Priyanka Bhatt 151.6 kms; 2) Apeksha Shah 116.8 kms.

