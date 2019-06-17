300 kg of ganja seized in Nagapattinam

Ganja, weighing 300 kg, was seized from two different places in the district Monday, police said.

The narcotic, weighing 150 kg, was seized from a house near here and a search was on for three people in this connection, the police said.

A similar quantity of the contraband buried in a casuarina grove at Kodiakkarai was also confiscated, they said.

Investigation was on to find out who had hidden the drug in the grove, they said



The had been smuggled from to be sold to the locals here, they added.

