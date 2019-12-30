JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

CRPF blames Priyanka for security 'violations', says no lapses by officers
Business Standard

Delhi set to experience coldest day in 119 years on Monday, says IMD

The temperature recorded by the Safdurjung laboratory at 2:30 pm was 9.4 degrees Celsius

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A trains runs through a dense layer of fog on a cold and wintry morning
A trains runs through a dense layer of fog on a cold and wintry morning

Delhi is likely to experience its coldest day in December in 119 years on Monday with the day temperature recording 9.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The temperature recorded by the Safdurjung laboratory at 2:30 pm was 9.4 degrees Celsius.

"Delhi likely to record most coldest day today in last 119 year for Dec Month as day temp till 1430 IST of today has been unusually (cold) following a coldest trend with Safdarjung at 1430 IST has 09.4degC," the IMD tweeted.

First Published: Mon, December 30 2019. 16:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU