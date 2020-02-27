JUST IN
Investor sentiment not dampened by Delhi violence, anti-CAA protests: FM

Addressing a press conference here, she said the investors she met in her recent visit to Saudi Arabia expressed willingness to invest more in the country

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a press conference. PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that investor sentiment has not been dampened by anti-CAA protests and the recent Delhi violence.

Addressing a press conference here, she said the investors she met in her recent visit to Saudi Arabia expressed willingness to invest more in the country.

When asked about the Delhi violence and anti-CAA protests, Sitharaman said, "The sentiments of foreign investors have not been dampened."

On the possible impact of coronavirus scare on the industry and the economy, the finance minister said there is none as of now.

"However, if the situation doesn't improve in the next two months, there may be shortage of raw material. We are working on how to address the issue and help the industry," she added.
First Published: Thu, February 27 2020. 19:02 IST

