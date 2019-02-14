Delhi vs Centre: It's 'tareekh pe tareekh', says an unhappy AAP after SC verdict

-
It's "tareekh pe tareekh", the Aam Aadmi Party said Wednesday using Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's iconic dialogue to express unhappiness over the Supreme Court referring to a larger bench the issue of who controls services in Delhi after hearing the matter for "four years".
The Aam Aadmi Party shared the video of the actor's dialogue from Bollywood movie 'Damini' on its Twitter handle with a caption-- "tareekh pe tareekh" (hearing after hearing) and hashtags of #DelhiVsCenter and #Services.
The dialogue 'tareekh pe tareekh' has virtually become synonymous with the plight of litigants who have to wait for years for justice due to delays in the judicial process.
AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh also shared the video on Twitter.
Talking to reporters at the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's Delhi convener Gopal Rai said, "We respect the court's order, but four years have gone following 'tareekh pe tareek'...."
The AAP leader sought to know as to who should have more powers of governing the national capital -- a party (AAP) which had won 67 seats out of 70 seats or the other one which had won just three seats, a reference to the BJP.
In a jolt to the AAP dispensation, the Supreme Court Thursday delivered a split verdict on the contentious issue of control of services in the National Capital Territory between the Delhi government and the Centre and referred the matter to a larger bench.
A two-judge bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan, however, agreed on their views on disputes pertaining to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), setting up of a commission of inquiry, control over electricity boards, land revenue matters and appointment of pubic prosecutors.
The three areas in which the Delhi government will have powers are appointment of special public prosecutors or law officers, fixing land revenue rate and power to appoint or deal with electricity commission or board.
The apex court ruled that the Delhi Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) cannot probe central government employees. It said the Centre has the power to appoint Enquiry Commission.
