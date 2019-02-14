Delhi vs Centre: SC delivers split verdict on control of services, refers it to larger bench

The Thursday delivered a split verdict on the contentious issue of control of services in the National Capital Territory in the tussle between the government and the Centre and referred the matter to a larger bench.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices A K and Ashok Bhushan, however, agreed on disputes pertaining to the anti-corruption branch, setting up of commission of inquiry, control over electricity boards, land revenue matters and appointment of pubic prosecutors.

The apex court also upheld the Centre's notification that its employees cannot be probed in corruption cases by ACB of government.

The top court also said that instead of the LG, government will have the right to appoint public prosecutors or

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)