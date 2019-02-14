JUST IN
Delhi vs Centre: SC delivers split verdict on control of services, refers it to larger bench

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Thursday delivered a split verdict on the contentious issue of control of services in the National Capital Territory in the tussle between the Delhi government and the Centre and referred the matter to a larger bench.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan, however, agreed on disputes pertaining to the anti-corruption branch, setting up of commission of inquiry, control over electricity boards, land revenue matters and appointment of pubic prosecutors.

The apex court also upheld the Centre's notification that its employees cannot be probed in corruption cases by ACB of Delhi government.

The top court also said that instead of the LG, Delhi government will have the right to appoint public prosecutors or law officers.

