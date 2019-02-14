Edelweiss, Bank of Singapore sign MoU for strategic partnership

Thursday said it has signed a (MoU) with to form a strategic partnership to provide clients of both entities the opportunity to access their respective product platforms.

"This is the first time that an Indian of Edelweiss' size and stature is partnering with an offshore private bank," said in a BSE filing.

had previously signed similar strategic partnerships with two financial institutions one from and another from

Shares of were trading 2.94 per cent lower at Rs 123.80 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)