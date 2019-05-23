JUST IN
Delkar defeats BJP MP Natubhai Patel in Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Press Trust of India  |  Silvassa 

Former Congress MP and independent candidate Mohan Delkar has won from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, a Union Territory, defeating sitting BJP MP Natubhai Patel by a thin margin of 9,001 votes.

Natubhai Patel had twice defeated Delkar, in 2009 and 2014, when the latter had contested on the Congress ticket.

In 2019, Delkar distanced himself from the Congress ahead of the general election.

He polled 90,421 votes, against Patel's 81,420 votes.

Congress candidate Prabhu Tokiya came a distant third, getting only 8,608 votes.

Delkar, a tribal leader, has represented the Dadra and Nagar Haveli seat six times in the past. The constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

