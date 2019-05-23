Killed by militants, Aboh retains assembly seat

Tirong Aboh, the National Peoples Party (NPP) candidate who was gunned down by suspected NSCN militants, has retained the West assembly constituency in

Aboh, who was killed along with 10 others at 12 mile area in district on May 21, has defeated his lone rival of the BJP by 1055 votes as per results declared by the Thursday.

This is the first time that NPP has entered the electoral scene of thanks to Aboh but its win will be shortlived as the EC will soon announce the mandatory by-poll in the seat.

Aboh was elected from the constituency in 2014 on (PPA) ticket.

He was on his way to from Dibrugarh on the fateful day when the suspected Naga militants opened fire on his convoy consisting four vehicles and killed him along with his son and nine others. Among the dead were two police personnel, officials said.

said that the has to conduct by-election in the seat within six months as per rules.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)