Dell Launches India's First PolicyHack for Teachers

/ -- The PolicyHack challenged teams of teachers and school representatives to come up with innovative solutions to problems faced by teachers inside and outside the



Dell, as a part of its three-city PolicyHack series, hosted an interactive hackathon, where teachers focused on their journey. In a first-of-its-kind hackathon for teachers, Dell has partnered with the for Peace and (MGIEP) and Ignus, to create a platform where teachers, school representatives and a cross-sectional group experts related to can interact with each other.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/617893/Dell_EMC_Logo.jpg )



The maiden PolicyHackTM in was conducted at two levels: over 80 schools pan- shared their statements of purpose. Basis the evaluation parameters, top 20 shortlisted schools presented their ideas to the Jury, which comprised of Mr. (Member - NCTE), Mr. (Head - Start-Up Incubator, HARTRON), Prof. Dr. (Director, UNESCO MGIEP), Mr. (Founder - Group Ignus), Mr. ( - Dell EMC) and Ms. ( - Dell).

Dell plans to present three more PolicyHacks in other regions of the country in 2019, in an endeavour to foster and cultivate innovative ideas on how teachers can for themselves and for the benefit of their students. PolicyHackTM is a global forum of Public Policy discussions, curated under the umbrella of Realizing 2030 - wherein Dell strives to explore and realize the true potential of technology to drive human progress. The objective of the PolicyHack is to enable an ecosystem-wide understanding of key problems that impact the journey of a The maiden hackathon for teachers was won by the Government Boys Senior Secondary School No 1 Ghonda, who presented the most promising and innovative ideas and solutions. The teams who were runners up were Indraprastha International School, Gyan Public School and Dr. Sampuranand SKV-1.

Speaking about the hackathon, Ajay Kaul, and GM, Head Government Business, Dell EMC, said, "Teachers have always played a key role in fuelling curiosity in the minds of young students. These students set out to become some of the brightest minds in the world. Inspired by teachers' contribution to our system, Dell PolicyHack aims at creating a platform dedicated for teachers to address their day-to-day challenges and explore how technology can help enable their success. As a company we are focused on transforming education, and our efforts with Atal Innovation Mission, EduVision and Dell Aarambh are testimony to that. These hacks will add another dimension to our ongoing efforts, and will provide a lot of inputs to the budding edu-tech communities, by sharing with them real issues faced by administrations and teachers. We are truly thrilled to with UNESCO-MGIEP and in bringing this PolicyHack for Teachers - and we hope it makes a difference."



Dr. Anantha Duraiappah, Director, UNESCO MGIEP, said, "We all must move away from the present assessment-obsessed competitive system to a structure that rewards collaboration, empathy and compassion for the social good. Digital pedagogies can help educators develop content that is fun, engaging, interactive and immersive for the user, and reach out to a large pool of students."



"Even as we have expanded access and more and more children are in school, attaining for each child and preparing our younger generations for the 21st century are challenges that have to be urgently addressed. Who better to have with us in this quest than our teachers, whose commitment and experience offers us the insights needed," says Subir Shukla, Founder, Group He further added, "Policy and implementation, especially in the era when is becoming an intrinsic part of education to create new possibilities for students, will gain greatly from teachers' inputs and I'm sure many their ideas will be put into action in the coming years."



Dell is committed to turning the winning proposal into a reality. The PolicyHack team with the winning proposal will work alongside Dell and the relevant stakeholders to further develop their post the hackathon.

About Dell Inc.

Dell Inc., a part of Dell Technologies, provides customers of all sizes - including 99 percent of the Fortune 500 - with a broad, innovative portfolio from edge to core to cloud. comprises Dell client as well as infrastructure offerings that enable organizations to modernize, automate and transform their data center while providing today's workforce and consumers what they need to securely connect, produce, and collaborate from anywhere at any time.

Source: Dell Inc.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)