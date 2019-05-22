Democrats subpoena former Trump aide Hope Hicks

The Democrat-controlled House has issued subpoenas for former aides and to testify in the panel's obstruction investigation of

The subpoenas were announced Tuesday, hours after Trump's former and Donaldson's ex-boss refused to testify to the committee under orders from the White House, raising the stakes in a power showdown between the two parties and two branches of government.

Like McGahn, both and Donaldson were important witnesses for Special Robert Mueller's meddling and obstruction investigation, their names appearing scores of times in his final report, which outlines potentially criminal obstruction acts by the

It was not immediately clear if the would also try to prevent them from testifying before the

was a during the 2016 election campaign and then became until she stepped down in March 2018.

In both positions she had an inside view into actions by Trump and top associates, and spoke to the Mueller investigation on issues of both possible collusion with and obstruction.

Donaldson was for McGahn's White House office for nearly all of 2017, during which she took copious notes on meetings, conversations and actions that were addressed in the Mueller investigation.

McGahn's testimony to Mueller on Trump's attempts to interfere with the investigation supported the strongest allegations by Mueller of potentially obstructive behaviour.

Mueller's report makes clear that Donaldson corroborated much of McGahn's testimony.

Mueller ultimately declined to render a judgement on whether Trump obstructed justice, leaving it up to to investigate further and take action to impeach Trump if warranted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)