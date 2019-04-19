Russia dismisses US special counsel's report

on Friday dismissed US Robert Mueller's report, saying it contains "no proven evidence" that interfered in the 2016 US

The 448-page report released by US on Thursday sketched out the Russian meddling in the US elections in great detail. But it didn't establish that members of Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign conspired or coordinated with the

"The report contains no proven evidence that allegedly interfered in the election process in the US. As before, we do not accept such charges," Russian was quoted as saying by news agency.

He said that taxpayers in the US had "solid reasons to start asking questions why budget money was wasted on Mueller's probe".

"We regret the documents of this sort are causing direct influence on the development of Russian-US relations whose condition leaves much to be desired," Peskov said.

He added that the Russian side kept saying from the very beginning of the Mueller-led probe that "the investigators will not find any intervention however hard they may try."

--IANS

soni/bg

