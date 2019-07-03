Demolition row: IMC asks occupants of house to vacate

The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) Wednesday served a fresh evacuation notice to occupants of the dilapidated house here which made headlines last week when BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya assaulted a civic official while opposing its demolition.

On Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed a petition filed by the family which lives in the house seeking a stay to demolition.

Municipal commissioner Ashish Singh said the family has been asked to vacate it by Friday, and after that the structure, declared dangerous due to its condition ahead of monsoon, will be pulled down.

The family was informed that it can stay for three months in a flat in a building constructed for people from the economically weaker section (ESW) in Bhuri Tekari area, he said.

While dismissing the petition, the high court had said the demolition was in larger public interest. But it asked the IMC to provide a temporary shelter elsewhere for the family.

Akash, MLA of Indore-3 segment and son of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, was caught on camera assaulting a civic official on June 26 with a cricket bat during an argument when an IMC team arrived to demolish the house that stands in Ganji Compound area.

He was arrested and later released on bail.

