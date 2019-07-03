Chronology of murder case against Ansari

-
Following is the chronology of events in the 2005 murder case of Uttar Pradesh BJP's then legislator Krishnanand Rai in which a Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted gangster-turned-politician, MLA Mukhtar Ansari and six others as all the witnesses turned hostile.
- Nov 29, 2005: BJP's then sitting MLA of UP Legislative Assembly from Mohammadabad Constituency murdered along with six other persons.
- Feb 21, 2006: First charge sheet filed by the UP Police against Azazul-Haq, Afzal Ansari, Prem Prakash Singh, Atta-urRehman and Firdaus.
- Mar 15: Second charge sheet filed by the UP Police against Mukhtar Ansari.
- May: Allahabad High Court orders CBI enquiry on Krishnanand Rai's widow Alka Rai plea.
- Alka Rai files a transfer petition before the Supreme Court saying she has apprehensions over her security while leading evidence.
- Aug 30: Third charge sheet filed by CBI against Sanjeev Maheshwari.
- December 12: Fourth charge sheet was filed by CBI against Rakesh Pandey and Ramu Mallah.
- Mar 20, 2007: Fifth charge sheet filed by CBI against Mansoor Ansari.
- April 22, 2013: SC transfers the trial of the case from Gazipur district Court to Sessions Court at Delhi.
- Mar 15, 2014: Sixth charge sheet was filed against Prem Prakash Singh alias Munna Bajrangi.
- May 22, 2019: CBI court reserves order in the case.
- Jul 3: Court acquits Ansari and six others as witnesses turn hostile.
