Chronology of murder case against Ansari

Following is the chronology of events in the 2005 murder case of Uttar Pradesh BJP's then legislator Krishnanand Rai in which a Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted gangster-turned-politician, MLA Mukhtar Ansari and six others as all the witnesses turned hostile.

- Nov 29, 2005: BJP's then sitting MLA of UP Legislative Assembly from Mohammadabad Constituency murdered along with six other persons.

- Feb 21, 2006: First charge sheet filed by the UP Police against Azazul-Haq, Afzal Ansari, Prem Prakash Singh, Atta-urRehman and Firdaus.

- Mar 15: Second charge sheet filed by the UP Police against Mukhtar Ansari.

- May: Allahabad High Court orders CBI enquiry on Krishnanand Rai's widow Alka Rai plea.

- Alka Rai files a transfer petition before the Supreme Court saying she has apprehensions over her security while leading evidence.

- Aug 30: Third charge sheet filed by CBI against Sanjeev Maheshwari.

- December 12: Fourth charge sheet was filed by CBI against Rakesh Pandey and Ramu Mallah.

- Mar 20, 2007: Fifth charge sheet filed by CBI against Mansoor Ansari.

- April 22, 2013: SC transfers the trial of the case from Gazipur district Court to Sessions Court at Delhi.

- Mar 15, 2014: Sixth charge sheet was filed against Prem Prakash Singh alias Munna Bajrangi.

- May 22, 2019: CBI court reserves order in the case.

- Jul 3: Court acquits Ansari and six others as witnesses turn hostile.

