Demonstrators gather for Heathrow expansion court challenge

A challenge against plans to expand Airport through the construction of a third runway has begun in one of the country's highest courts.

A coalition of local councils, environmentalists and residents claim the government has failed to properly address the impact on air quality, climate change, noise and congestion that expansion would bring.

is also backing the lawsuit.

Demonstrators gathered outside the on Monday for the first day of a two-week hearing.

Parliament approved plans last year for the third runway, backing what the government described as the most in a generation.

has said the expansion will boost economic growth.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)