Chinese Foreign Ministry denies opening Twitter account

on Monday denied opening an official account on account which remained inaccessible in though a large part of its uses it to highlight their content.

"It looks real?. You are being fooled by this," told a here when asked about a account claiming to be that of

"It is further proof that on cybersecurity we must have a discerning eye. We must adopt a cooperative approach and deal with the risks and challenges by global cooperation," Lu said.

He however skirted a question whether his ministry has complained to the microbogging platform about the account being operated in its name.

Internal social media, including Twitter and Facebook, besides remained blocked by Chinese firewalls. They can be accessed only through VPNs, (Virtual Private Networks) which circumvent the Chinese firewalls.

Though Twitter is not allowed in China, it is widely used by like state-run Xinhua agency, various newspapers and official channel CGTN to highlight their content.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)