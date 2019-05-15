DEOs, RO's undergo training on counting votes in EVMs, VVPATs

: District Election Officers and Returning Officers from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat, Puducherry and Lakshadweep underwent a one day training course here by senior officials on the procedure to be followed for counting of votes on EVMs and VVPAT slips.

An official release said election commissioner and his colleagues and trained the DEOs and RO's.

Counting of postal ballots was also explained to them.

The training also covered the counting of electronically transmitted post ballot system, using the QR codes, it said.

Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, Satyabrata Sahoo and his counterpart Teeka Ram Meena, participated in the programme.

The participants later visited a model counting centre set up at campus in the city, the release said.

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls, conducted in different phases across country, will be on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)