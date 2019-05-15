Rains in parts of Rajasthan bring respite from heat

Light rains lashed parts of Wednesday providing much-needed from the scorching heat.

The turned pleasant in state capital which received light rainfall in the evening.

Till 8 am Wednesday, Tibi of district recorded 6 cm rainfall whereas 1 to 3 cm rainfall was witnessed in parts of east and west

Kota was recorded the hottest place in the state with 41.6 degrees Celsius followed by 39.9 degrees Celsius in Ajmer, 39.7 in Jodhpur, 39.5 each in and Jaipur, 39.3 in Barmer.

The minimum temperature in the state was recorded in between 19.6 and 27.4 degrees Celsius.

The has warned of dust storm/thunderstorm with light rain likely to occur at isolated places in the state during the next 24 hours.

