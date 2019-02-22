JUST IN
Business Standard

Deputy Speaker election: TRS reaches out to AIMIM, Cong, BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

The ruling TRS Friday reached out to its ally AIMIM and also the opposition Congress and BJP to make the Assembly Deputy Speaker election an unanimous affair.

The TRS leadership held consultations with the leaders of Congress, BJP and AIMIM Friday evening, official sources said.

While the AIMIM and BJP have agreed for an unanimous election,the Congress said it would convey its final decision Saturday morning though the main opposition has also in principle agreed to the proposal, the sources said.

TRS has 88 MLAs in the 119-member house, while its ally AIMIM has seven MLAs.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 22:35 IST

