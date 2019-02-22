JUST IN
Assam govt notifies IGP Hiren Nath as Surrender &

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Assam government has notified Inspector General of Police (SB) Hiren Nath, as Surrender and Rehabilitation Officer, an official release said on Friday.

Nath has been made responsible for proper implementation of the Revised Scheme for Surrender cum Rehabilitation of Militants in Assam, it said.

The government has also notified Nath as chairman of the screening committee for proper implementation of the scheme in the state of Assam.

"These two notifications have come into force with retrospective effect from February 1 until further order," the release added.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 22:30 IST

