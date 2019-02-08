JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Govt handing out doles for votes, alleges Oppn during Budget

We don't review, prioritise or enforce policies based on political ideology: Twitter
Business Standard

16 die in Haridwar village after consuming spurious liquor

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Sixteen persons died Friday and seven others were battling for life at the hospital after consuming spurious liquor served at a feast in a village of Haridwar district.

A number of people took ill last evening after consuming hooch served at the Tervi (post death ceremony) of a person at Ballupur villagein Jhabrera area of Haridwar district, ADG Ashok Kumar said.

Eleven out of the sixteen persons who were killed in the incident were from Ballupur village and neighbouring areas whereas the remaining five died after returning to their homes in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, he said.

People who had consumed spurious liquor at the feast fell ill last night itself but began to die today morning, he said.

Around 5-7 people are still under treatment at hospitals in Roorkee, he said,adding 30-32 people are said to have consumed spurious liquor at the feast.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 17:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements