Devesh Srivastava takes charge as CMD of General Insurance Corporation

Devesh Srivastava on Wednesday took charge as the Chairman and Managing director of General Insurance Corporation of India.
His name was recommended by Banks Board Bureau in August this year, and the government issued notification for his appointment on Tuesday.
Srivastava, a direct recruit officer of 1987 batch, began his career with Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. Subsequently, his services were transferred to GIC in 1999.
He holds a post graduate degree in Physics.
