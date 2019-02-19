Dhakshineswar Suresh causes upset

: Local lad upset seventh-seeded Jayesh Pungliya of 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the MCC-SR Subramaniam Memorial AITA men's championship at the MCC courts here Tuesday.

The tall and lanky Suresh served with precision and returned consistently with depth and power to register a comfortable win over his rival.

Top seed of quelled the mid-match fightback of (Delhi) to post a 6-0, 4-6, 6-4 win to advance to the second round.

In an exciting encounter, Shivam Dalmia of edged out PC Vignesh of in a third set tie break 8-6 to move into the next round.

Results: Mens Singles (1st round): beat 6-0, 4-6, 6-4; beat Sahil Gaware (Mah) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Shivam Dalmia beat P C Vignesh (AP) 6-7(5), 6-1, 7-6(6); Dalwinder Singh (S-8) (Punjab) beat (Del) 6-3, 6-2.

Prithvi Sekhar (TN) beat (Punjab) 7-5, 6-4; V M Ranjeet (S-5) beat (Haryana) 6-0, 6-1; Kaza Vinayak Sharma (S-6) beat (MP) 6-3, 6-2; beat (Haryana) 6-3, 2-6, 6-3; (S-3) beat (Jharkhand) 6-4, 6-0; Suraj R Prabodh (Kar, S-2) beat Jagmeet Singh (Haryana) 6-3, 7-5.

