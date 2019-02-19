Dhakshineswar Suresh causes upset

-
: Local lad Dhakshineswar Suresh upset seventh-seeded Jayesh Pungliya of Maharashtra 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the MCC-SR Subramaniam Memorial AITA men's tennis championship at the MCC courts here Tuesday.
The tall and lanky Suresh served with precision and returned consistently with depth and power to register a comfortable win over his rival.
Top seed Niki K Poonacha of Andhra Pradesh quelled the mid-match fightback of Yugal Bansal (Delhi) to post a 6-0, 4-6, 6-4 win to advance to the second round.
In an exciting encounter, Shivam Dalmia of Delhi edged out PC Vignesh of Andhra Pradesh in a third set tie break 8-6 to move into the next round.
Results: Mens Singles (1st round): Niki K Poonacha beat Yugal Bansal 6-0, 4-6, 6-4; Ajay Malik (Haryana) beat Sahil Gaware (Mah) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Shivam Dalmia beat P C Vignesh (AP) 6-7(5), 6-1, 7-6(6); Dalwinder Singh (S-8) (Punjab) beat Jatin Dahiya (Del) 6-3, 6-2.
Prithvi Sekhar (TN) beat Paramveer Singh Bajwa (Punjab) 7-5, 6-4; V M Ranjeet (S-5) beat Yuvraj Singh (Haryana) 6-0, 6-1; Kaza Vinayak Sharma (S-6) beat Yash Yadav (MP) 6-3, 6-2; Faisal Qamar (Rajasthan) beat Ominder Baisoya (Haryana) 6-3, 2-6, 6-3; Nitin Kumar Sinha (S-3) beat Eklavya Singh (Jharkhand) 6-4, 6-0; Suraj R Prabodh (Kar, S-2) beat Jagmeet Singh (Haryana) 6-3, 7-5.
