Sena minister says he is firm on contesting against Danve

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Even though the BJP and Shiv Sena have announced a fresh alliance, Sena MLA and junior minister in the Maharashtra government Arjun Khotkar reiterated Tuesday that he would contest the Lok Sabha election against state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve.

Danve is the sitting MP from Jalna in Marathwada.

"I am going to request my party chief Uddhav Thackeray to allow me to contest against Danve. Let it be a friendly fight, an exception," Khotkar told PTI over phone.

Khotkar, minister of state for textile, animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries, represents the Jalna assembly segment.

He had announced in January -- when it was not clear whether the sparring Sena and BJP would form alliance -- that he would stand for election against the state BJP chief.

The two ruling allies announced Monday that they would fight the coming Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls together.

Raosaheb Danve has consistently won the Jalna Lok Sabha seat since 1999.

First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 21:25 IST

