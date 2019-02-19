Sena minister says he is firm on contesting against Danve

Even though the BJP and have announced a fresh alliance, Sena MLA and in the government reiterated Tuesday that he would contest the election against state BJP chief

Danve is the sitting from in Marathwada.

"I am going to request my to allow me to contest against Danve. Let it be a friendly fight, an exception," Khotkar told over phone.

Khotkar, for textile, animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries, represents the assembly segment.

He had announced in January -- when it was not clear whether the sparring Sena and BJP would form alliance -- that he would stand for election against the

The two ruling allies announced Monday that they would fight the coming and state Assembly polls together.

has consistently won the Lok Sabha seat since 1999.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)