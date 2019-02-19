Minor girl raped by four youths

A 15-year-old girl has alleged that she was raped by four youths for three days here, police said Tuesday.

The girl was rescued by members of the district Child Welfare Committee from Cuttack Railway station, they said.

CWC member Amiya Biswal quoting the girl from Bantala in district said the minor was brought here on Saturday by three of her acquaintances to take part in a rally. After the rally, she was left alone at from where the youths took her to a nearby house and allegedly raped her.

"I somehow managed to escape from their captivity this morning and requested an to drop me at the Cuttack railway station," the girl has said in her statements to the (GRP) and to the members of the CWC on Tuesday.

After rescuing the girl, police have sent her for medical examination.

"After the medical examination, an FIR will be registered and investigations will follow," said GRP adding that the girl for the time being will be kept in a child care institute.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)