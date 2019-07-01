Digitisation: AYUSH ministry inks MoU with MeitY

The Ministries of AYUSH and Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) inked an MoU here on Monday to collaborate on the digitisation of the AYUSH sector.

MeitY has agreed to give technical support to the AYUSH Ministry for planning and development of AYUSH GRID Project, an official statement said.

In pursuance to the National Health Policy 2017 and e-governance initiative, the ministry aims to digitize the entire AYUSH, leading to transformation in field of healthcare delivery at all levels, in addition to greater research, education, delivery of various healthcare programmes and better drug regulations, the statement said.

AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha briefed about the vision and utility of the project and stated that this will be beneficial for all stakeholders of AYUSH, including citizens of the country and in turn will help to achieve various national and international goals in healthcare.

In his remarks, MeitY Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney informed about the various health initiatives such as e-Hospital, e-Aushadhi, e-Rakt Kosh, Online Registration System and e-Shushrut for digitising the internal workflows and processes of hospitals enabling the efficient and online delivery of healthcare services across the country.

MeitY has also sponsored a number of research and development projects for development of Medical Electronics Devices and Systems such as Medical and Imaging equipment, establishing centre of excellence in medical electronics. MeitY has also launched an online information guide called Vikaspedia, a portal for the various social sectors including Health and it offers information in 23 languages.

