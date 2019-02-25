Digvijay alleges saffron link to recent murders; BJP hits back

Senior Digvijay Singh Monday alleged BJP, RSS and Dal workers were involved in the recent murders in Madhya Pradesh, including the killing of six-year-old twin brothers in

Singh cited several murder cases which took place across the state in the recent past and alleged members of saffron outfits were involved in them.

The opposition BJP hit back at the Congress, saying the crime graph has gone up after the party took charge in December and accused Singh of covering up the government's "failure" on the law and order front.

Talking to reporters here, Singh said, "Main Kuchh Udaharan Aapko De Raha Hoon, Me Ek Bahut Bade Vyapari Ki Hatya Hui, Supari Li Sudhakar Maratha Ne, Wo BJP Ka Sakriya Sadasy Raha Hai, 25 Hatyayen Usne Paise Lekar Supari Lekar Karwai Hai, Shivraj Singh Se Puchhiye, Usse Sambandh The Ki Nahi.

(I am giving some examples. A big was murdered in Sudhakar Maratha took supari. He was an active member of BJP. He carried at least 25 supari killings. Ask Shivraj Singh Chouhan (former BJP CM) whether he had relations with him or not)."



He continued, "Mandsaur me Nagar Palika Adhyaksh Ki Hatya Hui, Kisne Ki, BJP Ke Neta Ne. (Mandsaur's Municipality president was killed, who did this? killer was a BJP leader)."



The former said, "An RSS office-bearer in Ratlam killed a Dalit labourer to claim the insurance money. These are the deeds of (RSS). After this, a BJP was murdered by his party colleague in Barwani."Talking about the kidnapping and murder of twin sons of an at Chitrakoot, district, Singh, "Who did this, Dal, VHP and BJP leaders did it. There was BJP symbol on their motorcycles.

"And where they were studying? In University, which an institution of Sangh. This university should be inquired into."



Reacting to Singh's statements, the BJP said he is trying to hide the government's failure to arrest the rising crime graph in the state.

"Digvijay Singh, who is the Super CM of the state, has been trying to cover up feeble police administration. regime of the state is involved in transfer and postings in lieu of money," said state

"It is a government... entire system is run by them, they run the investigating agencies, they should stop the crime and inquire into them. They should do justice with the family of victims, including children," he said.

The Congress administration has failed to control the rising crime rate, Lunawat said.

