Maha cops showcase creative streak at exclusive literary meet

officials Monday displayed their creative bent of mind at the firstever state literary meet held here, a rare departure from their daily grind to uphold law and order.

The literary gathering was the first such initiative to provide a platform to officials of various ranks to showcase their word might.

At the occasion, Yogesh Gaikhe's poem on 'We Police' and Pravin Phanse's ballad on police's response to the 26/11 terror attack, won commendation.

of Police (DGP) Datta Padsalgikar termed as "pride" the writers and poets from the police force.

More than 200 officials who double up as writers, poets and novelists attended the event, which brought police constables and senior IPS officers on the common stage.

"Police usually do not get time for literature as their routine is stressful due to continuous work load. During the festive season too they have to perform duty," the DGP said.

It is a big achievement for the police force that the officials, who generally could not find time for physical activity during duty, are involved in a conceptual writing and reading, the top cop said while expressing the need to organise such events at regular intervals.

city police B K Upadhyay, who is also a prolific writer, said literature helps to overcome job-related stress.

Upadhyay delivered a speech during a session on "Mental stress, social responsibility and police literature's conceptual value".

The of the litfest B G Shekhar hailed it as a "big moment" for creative individuals of the police force.

Generals of Police and Quaiser Khalid, General of Police Datta Karale also showcased their word prowess.

