Diksha finished 19th in Switzerland, Astha 36th

India's finished Tied-19 after adding 75 and 72 in the final two rounds of the Ladies Championship on the Ladies European Tour's Access Series, the second rung Tour.

Dagar, who had a first round of 70 and was Tied-sixth, finished with a total of one-over 214.

Other Indian in fray, Astha Madan finished T-36 with rounds of 76, 72 and 72 to be four-over 217.

Spain's (68) at six-under 207 achieved a breakthrough LETAS win by one shot victory over Finland's Sanna Nuutinen (69) and England's (70).

