Diksha finishes 44th, Tvesa 61st in Australia

India's overcame a difficult start to recover to a respectable even par 72 and finish tied 44th ahead of compatriot Tvesa Malik (T-61) at the Resort Australian Ladies Classic Bonville tournament here.

Diksha, playing in her first season as a pro, had four birdies and four bogeys as she finished the week with rounds of 71, 77, 76 and 72 for a total of eight-over 296.

Tvesa, who finished as the top domestic pro on Women's Pro Tour in India, is playing her first season outside She shot 78 in the final round, which included seven bogeys and just one birdie to end at tied 61st spot.

Norway's ended a six year drought to claim her fourth title on the Ladies after a closely fought battle.

She fired a final round of 69 to earn a two-stroke victory on eight-under-par ahead of Australian and of at Bonville Resort.

