Diksha finishes 44th, Tvesa 61st in Australia

-
ALSO READ
Diksha, Tvesa make cut in Australian Ladies Classic golf
Astha Madan finishes 7th, Diksha Dagar 21st to ensure starts at Ladies European Tour
Neha, Amandeep, Smriti contenders in final leg of Hero WPG Tour
Five Indian girls to compete at Pacific Bay Resort Australian Classic
Golfers Diksha, Sifat to debut at Hero WPT season opener
-
India's Diksha Dagar overcame a difficult start to recover to a respectable even par 72 and finish tied 44th ahead of compatriot Tvesa Malik (T-61) at the Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic Bonville golf tournament here.
Diksha, playing in her first season as a pro, had four birdies and four bogeys as she finished the week with rounds of 71, 77, 76 and 72 for a total of eight-over 296.
Tvesa, who finished as the top domestic pro on Women's Pro Golf Tour in India, is playing her first season outside India. She shot 78 in the final round, which included seven bogeys and just one birdie to end at tied 61st spot.
Norway's Marianne Skarpnord ended a six year drought to claim her fourth title on the Ladies European Tour after a closely fought battle.
She fired a final round of 69 to earn a two-stroke victory on eight-under-par ahead of Australian Hannah Green and Nuria Iturrios of Spain at Bonville Golf Resort.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU