Diksha finishes T-29th as Van Dam wins fourth LET title

Indian seemed set for a Top-20 finish before three bogeys in four holes pushed her back to Tied-29th on the concluding day of the Canberra Women's Classic here Sunday.

She carded one-over 72, the only over par round she played this week at the Royal Canberra Club.

Dagar was the lone Indian to make the cut and she started with a bogey and ended with a birdie as she had four bogeys and three birdies. The stretch that pulled her back was between the 14th to 17th, holes when she had three bogeys.

Anne from The surged home on the final nine to win by three strokes. It was her third Ladies inside six months and her fourth overall.

began the day as joint leader on 11 under and out-duelled defending champion Korea's Jiyai and Slovenian Katja Pogacar, the other picked four shots in last four holes for a round of six under 65.

(68) also came home strongly with two birdies in the final four holes to finish 14-under par, one ahead of Shin, who was third despite a final round of 67.

The day began with a group of five players separated by just two shots at the top of the leaderboard and while Van Dam led at the halfway mark by one shot, and (Scotland) and (Sweden) were all within striking distance.

In the end Van Dam pulled ahead decisively in the final stretch.

