Director of sugarcane cooperative arrested in extortion case in UP

The director of a sugarcane cooperative society was arrested for trying to extort money from a senior official of a private distillery in Mansurpur in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

The accused Bhupender Rathi was arrested on Friday, according to Mansurpur station house officer Manoj Kumar Chahal.

He was wanted in the case that was registered on June 14 following a complaint lodged by the vice-president of the distillery, Chahal said.

The accused is a local Rashtriya Lok Dal leader and husband of the panchayat president of Khanpur village in Budhana block, the SHO added.

