Disowned by hubby, dejected Pak woman drowns infant daughter in sea

A woman was arrested in for allegedly her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter in the sea after being abandoned by her husband, police said Tuesday.

The 28-year-old woman committed the crime as her husband threw her and his daughter out of the house and her family refused to give them shelter, they said.

SSP South Investigation said the woman planned to commit suicide after the incident.

"She had no place to live and no one to turn to which led her to commit the crime," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)