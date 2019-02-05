Injured Manoj accuses SAI of non-cooperation, body says has done enough

Seasoned has alleged that the ignored his pleas for financial assistance to treat an injury picked up during the Asian Games, a charge that rejected and accused him of hiding his fitness issues.

In a letter to Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, the three-time medallist's Rajesh Rajound, who is also his elder brother, has stated that the has not responded to his request for assistance in dealing with a groin injury despite reminders.

"The concerned officials are deliberately playing politics in the matter and I request you, as a concerned Sports Minister, that an immediate inquiry be launched...I request you, that steps be taken to ensure that he receives immediate and proper medical attention," Rajound stated in the letter.

has been out of action since due to the injury and his name did not figure in the list of national campers earlier this year.

"...all the medical reports were sent to the officials of and the TOP (Target Olympic Podium) Scheme, on September 10, 2018, via e-mail. The estimated cost of treatment mentioned by the hospital is Rs 5,30,400. However, even after sending all the medical reports, I have yet to get any concrete reply from the concerned officials," he added.

The SAI hit back with an official, speaking to PTI on condition of anonymity, saying that the former Asian medallist and Olympian has been assisted financially but he hasn't been completely forthright about his injuries.

" is a senior and was fully supported when he was under He was treated in at the full cost of the government. But once he was dropped from because of dip in his performance we couldn't support him fully," the stated.

Manoj said the only assistance that has come his way is from the Boxing Federation of (BFI). However, the SAI said that the has been given aid even after being dropped from TOPS.

"But still we kept on supporting him under the NSF scheme which only allows for treatment of injuries and not rehabilitation of an athlete," the SAI said.

"He repeatedly hid his injuries and wanted to be a part of the national camp. Still we gave him the option of joining the camp at his own cost or his employer's (Railways) but he denied," he added.

