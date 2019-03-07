Domestic help, husband held for robbing house in Delhi's Kalkaji area

A 20-year-old domestic help and her husband have been arrested for allegedly robbing a house at Kalkaji area, police said Thursday.

An elderly woman, resident of Kalkaji K-Block, in her police complaint had stated that upon her return from her daughter's house in Dwarka on February 20, she found that her locked almirah was open and Rs 1 lakh, four wristwatches, a gold ring, a silver bracelet and clothes were stolen, a senior said.

During investigation, CCTV footage were scanned. Police had suspicion on the recently appointed of the complainant. During questioning, the maid, Neetu, confessed to her crime, of said.

According to the DCP, told police that she along with her husband, Nitesh Kumar, had hatched a conspiracy to rob houses in posh colonies.

Nitesh was arrested from Khanpur on March 3, Biswal said.

The complained had appointed as domestic help on January 28 after the latter approached her for the job. She used to visit the house thrice a week. However, no personal verification of was conducted by the complainant, the said.

On February 12, Neetu came for duty along with her husband, who stayed outside the house. While cleaning the house, Neetu secretly threw a bunch of almirah's keys to her husband who made a copy of those and returned the original ones, the DCP said.

Neetu and Nitesh entered the complainant's house on February 18 and 19 in her absence and stole items from there. Rs 94,200 cash, three watches, a silver ring and duplicate keys were recovered from them, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)