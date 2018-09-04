DoT likely to seek applications for providing in-flight Internet in Oct

The (DoT) in October is likely to invite applications from entities for providing in-flight Internet services, a said Tuesday.

With in-flight connectivity, passengers would be able to make calls and browse the Internet during their flights in the Indian airspace.

Civil Aviation R N Choubey said there was a long sitting with potential service providers, airlines and the DoT, following which a "certain road map" has been decided upon.

The matter would now be taken to the (CoS) headed by the Cabinet Secretary, he added.

Speaking at a press conference here, the said the has identified in-flight connectivity as a separate, standalone service requiring licence from it.

"They (DoT) will be inviting applications for the services licence... in October," Choubey said.

While mobile phone use would still be restricted during take-off and landing, the Telecom Department's highest decision-making body has approved the lifting of a ban on the use of and at cruising altitudes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)