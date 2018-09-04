DoT likely to seek applications for providing in-flight Internet in Oct

-
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in October is likely to invite applications from entities for providing in-flight Internet services, a senior government official said Tuesday.
With in-flight connectivity, passengers would be able to make calls and browse the Internet during their flights in the Indian airspace.
Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey said there was a long sitting with potential service providers, airlines and the DoT, following which a "certain road map" has been decided upon.
The matter would now be taken to the Committee of Secretaries (CoS) headed by the Cabinet Secretary, he added.
Speaking at a press conference here, the secretary said the DoT has identified in-flight connectivity as a separate, standalone service requiring licence from it.
"They (DoT) will be inviting applications for the services licence... in October," Choubey said.
While mobile phone use would still be restricted during take-off and landing, the Telecom Department's highest decision-making body has approved the lifting of a ban on the use of mobile phones and Internet services at cruising altitudes.
