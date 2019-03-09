Double crown for Bendre, Nidhi wins women's title

Anvit Bendre from Pune won a memorable double crown by winning the men's singles and doubles titles in the Dhoot Transmission Poona Club AITA open championships here on Saturday.

In the men's well-contested singles final, local lad Bendre stopped Delhi's second-seeded Kunal Anand 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(5) to win his first title of this season.

In the doubles final, Bendre teamedup with Rohan Bhatia and clinched a 2-6, 6-4, 10-5 victory over Parikshit Somani and

In the women's singles final, seventh-seeded Nidhi Chilumula of outlasted fourth-seeded Soha Sadiq of 6-4, 6-0 in 1 hour and 30 minutes. It was Nidhis first singles title of this season.

In the women's doubles final, Vaidehi Chaudhariteamed up with Telangana's Sravya Chilakalapudi to clinch a4-6, 6-1, 10-5 win over and

The men's singles winner received Rs 23,400 and 35 AITA points while the runners-up got Rs 16,200 and 25 AITA points.

The women's singles winner got Rs 15,600 and the runners-up Rs 10,080.

