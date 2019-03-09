Data theft case: Prime accused will come out at the right

N Chandrababu Naidu Saturday said the prime accused in the alleged data theft case, probed by the would come out at the right time, even as he alleged that the case was an "unprecedented conspiracy" to implicate the TDP.

"I have not seen such conspiracies in the 72-year history of the country. Even in cinema, you don't find such conspiracies. Even the magnum opus Baahubali too did not have such a great conspiracy," Naidu remarked at a press conference.

The (TDP) chief blamed BJP, YSRC and TRS for hatching the conspiracy to "implicate" his party and its functionaries in an "untenable and fabricated case of unauthorisedly accessing the "



D Ashok, who heads IT Grids firm that's under a cloud now, faced a lot of agony because of the police raid, the said.

IT Grids is accused of theft of data of voters through "Seva Mitra" mobile app, used by the TDP in

The Telangana Special Investigation Team that is investigating the data theft case is on a hunt to nab Ashok.

"Ashok.. he will come. Where he is? here are some issues in it. It's in the court.. will talk tomorrow or day after.. He also has pain.. right time he will come.. he will explain," the said in reply to a question.

The Chief Minister admitted that the IT Grids as well as Blue Frog Technologies, another firm that was also under the scanner, worked for the government and his party.

IT Grids was an outsourcing agency of the TDP, he added.

Naidu, however, maintained that only the TDP data was "stolen" by the while the Andhra Pradesh government data was "safe."



"Blue Frog is doing from so many years. They are doing geo-tagging and other things (for the government). They are not doing any work on Real-Time Governance.

IT Grids is doing some other work.. doing party work, private work. In what way they are concerned? Our people said government information is thousand times safe," the Chief Minister pointed out.

He sought to know how the could raid the IT Grids office on February 23 without even registering an FIR.

"Without registering FIR, how did you go to the office? How did you steal the data? How did you do the investigation? All this is an illegal act of police," the Chief Minister added.

The owed an answer to all this, he said.

The TDP and TRS are locked in a war of words since the case was registered on March 2 against IT Grids.

had conducted searches at the IT firm and claimed to have seized severeal "incriminating" materials, including computer hard discs.

A special investigation team has been constituted to probe the case.

Police have issued notices to and Google Play as they were said to have stored the app database in their servers.

The TDP government has dismissed the charge of data theft and sought transfer of the case from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh while Naidu has accused and TRS of helping YSRC.

TRS working K T had said Telangana police was only probing the charges as per a complaint and asked Naidu why he should fear a probe if he had not done anything wrong.

