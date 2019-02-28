Double whammy for Cong as HC dismisses pleas of AJL, Ramesh

In a double whammy for the Congress, the on Thursday dismissed the plea of AJL, publisher of the National Herald, against the order to vacate its premises and that of its senior Jairam Ramesh, who had challenged the amendments made by the NDA to the money-laundering since 2015.

The first setback to the opposition party came in the morning hours when a bench comprising Justice and Justice V K Rao rejected the appeal filed by the (AJL) against a single-judge order, saying there was misuse of the lease conditions for the land on which the Herald House stood.

The bench held that the entire transaction of transferring AJL's shares to the Young Indian (YI) company, in which and his mother were the majority shareholders, was a "clandestine and surreptitious transfer of the lucrative interest in the premises" to YI.

Hours later, in the post-lunch session, the same bench dismissed Ramesh's plea challenging the amendments made to the money-laundering since 2015, saying he had not been able to justify the delay in filing the petition.

The had contended that the amendments to the Prevention of Act (PMLA) were made in violation of the Constitution as those were enacted as money bills and he had come to know about it only recently.

The court said Ramesh had not been able to answer the Centre's contention that he had no locus to challenge the amendments as he was not affected or aggrieved by those.

"We do not think that it is a case where this court should exercise its extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution of India," the bench said and dismissed the plea.

The had taken the service of top senior lawyers like A M Singhvi, and P Chidambaram in the two cases respectively.

Ramesh, a Rajya Sabha MP, in his plea had said that prior to the present regime at the Centre, such amendments were part of an ordinary bill.

A is a piece of legislation that can only be introduced in the and the Rajya Sabha cannot amend or reject it. The of Parliament can only make recommendations, which may or may not be accepted by the

had challenged the Centre's October 30, 2018 order ending its 56-year-old lease and asking it to vacate the premises at ITO here in the heart of the national capital, on the ground that no or publishing activity was going on and the building was only being used for commercial purposes.

The Centre and the (L&DO) had said in their order that no press had been functioning on the premises for at least 10 years and the building was only being used for commercial purposes in violation of the lease deed.

had denied the allegations in the petition filed in the high court.

